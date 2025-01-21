Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Threat: BRICS and the Dollar Dilemma

President Donald Trump has warned the BRICS nations of imposing a 100% tariff if they attempt to reduce the reliance on the US dollar in global trade. BRICS countries include Russia, India, China, South Africa, and others. Trump supports legal immigration to bolster an expanding manufacturing sector.

Updated: 21-01-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:12 IST
In a bold statement that has caught global attention, President Donald Trump has reiterated his threat of imposing a 100% tariff on BRICS nations, such as India, if they take steps to replace the US dollar in international trade.

Trump, after being inaugurated as the 47th President on Monday, made it clear that the US economy is prepared to hit back with harsh tariffs if the BRICS bloc, comprising nations like Russia, China, and South Africa, even entertains the idea of reducing dependence on the American currency.

While reaffirming his stance against any BRICS-backed currency, Trump also expressed his support for legal immigration, citing the need for workforce expansion due to anticipated growth in US manufacturing influenced by his tariff policies.

