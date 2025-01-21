India Poised for Global Leadership, Says Andhra Pradesh CM
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu predicts India will emerge as a global leader by 2028, during a CII session at the WEF in Davos. He highlights India's demographic dividend, the PM's Viksit Bharat - 2047 vision, and plans for economic growth and poverty eradication.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made a bold prediction that India will enter a new era of global leadership beginning in 2028. His remarks came during a Confederation of Indian Industry session on green industrialisation, held alongside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Addressing prominent Indian industrialists, including Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekharan, Naidu cited a Bloomberg analysis forecasting that by 2027, India will spearhead global GDP growth. He asserted that from 2028, India's era as a preeminent global leader is inevitable, with a demographic dividend lasting two to three decades.
Naidu emphasized India's international reputation, noting Indians are viewed favorably worldwide. He expressed confidence in their ability to excel globally and lauded Prime Minister Modi as a visionary. He stressed the need for economic growth, population management, and poverty eradication through a P4 model.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges
Malaysia-Singapore Pact Sparks Economic Growth
Global Tamil Summit Set to Ignite Economic Growth and Cultural Unity
Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth
PM Modi's Visionary Roadshow in Andhra Pradesh Sparks Economic Growth