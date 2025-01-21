India Poised for Global Leadership, Says Andhra Pradesh CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made a bold prediction that India will enter a new era of global leadership beginning in 2028. His remarks came during a Confederation of Indian Industry session on green industrialisation, held alongside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Addressing prominent Indian industrialists, including Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekharan, Naidu cited a Bloomberg analysis forecasting that by 2027, India will spearhead global GDP growth. He asserted that from 2028, India's era as a preeminent global leader is inevitable, with a demographic dividend lasting two to three decades.

Naidu emphasized India's international reputation, noting Indians are viewed favorably worldwide. He expressed confidence in their ability to excel globally and lauded Prime Minister Modi as a visionary. He stressed the need for economic growth, population management, and poverty eradication through a P4 model.

(With inputs from agencies.)