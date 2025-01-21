India's Economic Leap: Vision 2047

In a recent conference, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as pivotal for India's ascent on global economic and social indices.

Speaking at the launch of an economic taskforce, Naidu unveiled his vision for Andhra Pradesh's development by 2047, focusing on the state's vast growth potential.

Naidu proposed a shift from the traditional PPP model to P4—'Public, Private, and People Partnership'—to effectively address issues such as poverty and hunger. He announced the establishment of a Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness in collaboration with CII, aiming to enhance industry competitiveness and nurture global leadership skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)