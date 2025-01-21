Left Menu

India's Economic Leap: Vision 2047

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu praised PM Narendra Modi as an apt leader, projecting India as a top global economy by 2047. Naidu emphasized Andhra's growth potential and proposed the P4 model—Public, Private, and People Partnership. A Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness has been announced in association with CII.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:53 IST
In a recent conference, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as pivotal for India's ascent on global economic and social indices.

Speaking at the launch of an economic taskforce, Naidu unveiled his vision for Andhra Pradesh's development by 2047, focusing on the state's vast growth potential.

Naidu proposed a shift from the traditional PPP model to P4—'Public, Private, and People Partnership'—to effectively address issues such as poverty and hunger. He announced the establishment of a Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness in collaboration with CII, aiming to enhance industry competitiveness and nurture global leadership skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

