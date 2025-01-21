Tragic School Trip Accident: One Student Dead, Several Injured in Fatehpur

A tragic accident on National Highway-2 in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh claimed the life of a Class 11 student and injured several others when a school bus collided with a truck. The vehicle was transporting students of Government Inter College, Bindki for an exposure trip to a Kanpur institute.

The ill-fated incident happened while the bus was overtaking the truck. Thirteen students and two teachers sustained serious injuries, with immediate ambulance services dispatching them to the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur. Unfortunately, one student succumbed to injuries on arrival.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the drivers involved, as the truck driver remains unidentified and the bus driver fled the scene. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh to assist the deceased student's family while ensuring proper medical care for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)