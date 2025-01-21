Left Menu

Tragic School Trip Accident: One Student Dead, Several Injured in Fatehpur

A tragic accident occurred on National Highway-2 in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh when a school bus collided with a truck, resulting in the death of Class 11 student Nasra Fatima and injuries to 12 other students and two teachers. The incident took place during a school trip to Kanpur. Authorities are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:12 IST
Tragic School Trip Accident: One Student Dead, Several Injured in Fatehpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident on National Highway-2 in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh claimed the life of a Class 11 student and injured several others when a school bus collided with a truck. The vehicle was transporting students of Government Inter College, Bindki for an exposure trip to a Kanpur institute.

The ill-fated incident happened while the bus was overtaking the truck. Thirteen students and two teachers sustained serious injuries, with immediate ambulance services dispatching them to the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur. Unfortunately, one student succumbed to injuries on arrival.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the drivers involved, as the truck driver remains unidentified and the bus driver fled the scene. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh to assist the deceased student's family while ensuring proper medical care for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025