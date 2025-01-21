Left Menu

LogiMAT India 2025: Pioneering Innovations in Logistics for a Greener Future

LogiMAT India 2025, scheduled for February 13-15 at Mumbai's Bombay Exhibition Centre, anticipates 150 global exhibitors. Highlights include live demonstrations and displays by leading international logistics companies. The event aligns with government initiatives to foster a sustainable logistics ecosystem in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Anticipations run high as LogiMAT India 2025 is set to host 150 global exhibitors at Mumbai's Bombay Exhibition Centre from February 13-15.

Renowned international players like KNAPP and Kasto Maschinenbau GmbH will showcase groundbreaking logistics solutions through more than 80 live demonstrations.

The exhibition aligns with India's vision for a sustainable logistics ecosystem, potentially boosting the market from $349.4 billion in 2025 to $545.6 billion by 2030.

