NDR InvIT Expands Robustly with Strategic Acquisition

NDR InvIT Trust has acquired a strategic portfolio for Rs 706.1 crore, enhancing its assets by 2.01 million square feet across major Indian cities. This acquisition promises strong returns with fully occupied properties, significant lease agreements, and supports India's infrastructure growth initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:41 IST
  • India

NDR InvIT Trust has announced a significant acquisition valued at Rs 706.1 crore, bolstering its portfolio with a Grade-A industrial and warehousing array spanning Surat, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune.

This strategic move expands the portfolio by 2.01 million square feet of fully operational assets, boasting full occupancy, marquee tenants, and a weighted average lease expiry of 15.4 years.

The acquisition is backed by a mix of cash financing and preferential equity issues, aimed at aligning with India's infrastructure growth, as highlighted by initiatives like the Gati Shakti National Master Plan and Make in India campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

