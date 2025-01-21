Left Menu

India Cements Sees Profit Amid Investment Sales Surge

India Cements Ltd swung back to profitability with a consolidated net profit of Rs 116.52 crore in Q3 2024, driven by investment sales. The firm's revenue decreased to Rs 940.81 crore. Domestically, sales volumes grew by 5% and the company anticipates further growth with improved demand and infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:03 IST
India Cements Sees Profit Amid Investment Sales Surge
  • Country:
  • India

India Cements Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 116.52 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024, a significant turnaround attributed to profits from investment sales.

The company had recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.58 crore during the same period last year, India Cements Ltd stated, while noting that UltraTech, an Aditya Birla Group firm, had acquired a 32.72 per cent stake on December 24, 2024.

For this quarter, net revenue from operations fell to Rs 940.81 crore from Rs 1,113.06 crore in the year-ago quarter, as per a regulatory filing. A profit of Rs 584.23 crore was achieved from the sale of investments, although total expenses rose to Rs 1,259.53 crore against Rs 1,182.70 crore last year. The company achieved a cement capacity utilisation of 57 per cent alongside a 5 per cent growth in domestic sales volume. India Cements is optimistic about strengthening its market presence, given the government's increasing infrastructure investments and improved housing market demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025