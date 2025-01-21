India Boosts Defence Capacity with Procurement of T-72 Bridge Laying Tanks
The Ministry of Defence has signed a Rs 1,561-crore contract with Heavy Vehicles Factory for 47 T-72 Bridge Laying Tanks. This initiative supports the 'Make in India' program, enhancing battlefield capabilities and boosting the economy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Defence has solidified a new procurement deal, securing 47 T-72 Bridge Laying Tanks for the Indian Army in a contract valued at Rs 1,561 crore, officials disclosed on Tuesday.
The transaction was finalized with Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), a component of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited (AVNL), in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and top officials from the ministry and AVNL.
This acquisition, being part of the 'Make in India' initiative, aims to strengthen battlefield mobility and offensive capabilities, while also boosting the national economy and creating new employment opportunities.
