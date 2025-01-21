Left Menu

Hiranandani Highlights Growth Potential in India's Real Estate Sector at Davos

Niranjan Hiranandani, MD of Hiranandani Group, discusses the real estate sector's growth potential at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He emphasizes the need for interest rate cuts and housing incentives, and highlights the positive global perception of India amid rising commercial investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:46 IST
Hiranandani Highlights Growth Potential in India's Real Estate Sector at Davos
Niranjan Hiranandani, managing director of Hiranandani Group (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a significant conversation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Niranjan Hiranandani, Managing Director of the Hiranandani Group, outlined crucial measures to enhance India's real estate sector. He emphasized the need for interest rate cuts and incentives to stimulate growth, especially in the housing sector.

Hiranandani noted a positive global perception of India, with increasing enthusiasm for investment, independent of the 'China plus one' strategy. He articulated the need for incentivizing the housing sector to counter stagnation in affordable housing and emphasized the potential for growth in the commercial sector, bolstered by Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

Aside from housing, he highlighted explorative discussions on US-India relations under President Trump and praised India's strategic position under Prime Minister Modi. With global investors showing confidence in India's economic trajectory, Hiranandani expressed optimism for the sector's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025