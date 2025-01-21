Hiranandani Highlights Growth Potential in India's Real Estate Sector at Davos

In a significant conversation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Niranjan Hiranandani, Managing Director of the Hiranandani Group, outlined crucial measures to enhance India's real estate sector. He emphasized the need for interest rate cuts and incentives to stimulate growth, especially in the housing sector.

Hiranandani noted a positive global perception of India, with increasing enthusiasm for investment, independent of the 'China plus one' strategy. He articulated the need for incentivizing the housing sector to counter stagnation in affordable housing and emphasized the potential for growth in the commercial sector, bolstered by Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

Aside from housing, he highlighted explorative discussions on US-India relations under President Trump and praised India's strategic position under Prime Minister Modi. With global investors showing confidence in India's economic trajectory, Hiranandani expressed optimism for the sector's future.

