Trump Administration's Immigration Crackdown

The Trump administration, represented by border czar Tom Homan, is implementing targeted immigration enforcement actions. A refugee program, suspended earlier, requires examination due to vetting issues, with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement actively enforcing related laws.

Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 23:15 IST
The Trump administration is intensifying its targeted immigration enforcement measures, as reported by the White House border czar to CNN on Tuesday. This move includes reevaluating a now-suspended refugee program which faces scrutiny due to significant vetting concerns.

Tom Homan, the border czar, provided limited details about the current operations, but emphasized that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is diligently enforcing immigration laws.

When questioned on the suspension of a refugee resettlement program affecting individuals from Afghanistan and other regions, Homan highlighted the necessity to address what he described as 'a massive vetting problem' before resuming the program.

