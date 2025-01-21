Trump Administration's Immigration Crackdown
The Trump administration, represented by border czar Tom Homan, is implementing targeted immigration enforcement actions. A refugee program, suspended earlier, requires examination due to vetting issues, with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement actively enforcing related laws.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration is intensifying its targeted immigration enforcement measures, as reported by the White House border czar to CNN on Tuesday. This move includes reevaluating a now-suspended refugee program which faces scrutiny due to significant vetting concerns.
Tom Homan, the border czar, provided limited details about the current operations, but emphasized that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is diligently enforcing immigration laws.
When questioned on the suspension of a refugee resettlement program affecting individuals from Afghanistan and other regions, Homan highlighted the necessity to address what he described as 'a massive vetting problem' before resuming the program.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- administration
- immigration
- refugee
- vets
- Tom Homan
- enforcement
- ICE
- program
- suspension
ALSO READ
France's Call for Tough Enforcement of EU Laws
Meta Welcomes Power Trio to Board: UFC, Automotive, and Tech Vets Join Forces
Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Rs 10,000 Crore Remittance Fraud Network
Biden Administration Delays Enforcement on Nippon Steel's U.S. Bid
EU's Stand on Big Tech: Unwavering Enforcement Amid Political Shifts