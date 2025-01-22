Markets Surge as Trump Steers Clear of Immediate Tariff Hikes

Wall Street saw a notable upswing on Tuesday as the S&P 500 and Dow reached their highest levels in more than a month. Investors expressed relief that President Trump did not immediately impose universal tariffs at the outset of his second term, a move previously anticipated.

Despite ongoing concerns about possible trade wars and inflationary pressures, Goldman Sachs revised its forecast for the likelihood of a universal tariff this year. The firm lowered its expectations from 40% to 25%, citing the absence of tariff-related executive actions in Trump's initial measures.

Market strategists like Carol Schleif suggest the administration might employ tariffs more strategically. This optimism fueled a rally, with the small-cap Russell 2000 outperforming larger indexes, and many sectors, including utilities and industrials, reporting gains.