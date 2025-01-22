Left Menu

Spanish Hostage Released and Flown to Safety

Spanish hostage Gilbert Navarro, kidnapped in North Africa, is expected to land in Algeria after being released by a Tuareg rebel alliance in northern Mali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 22-01-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 02:59 IST
Spanish Hostage Released and Flown to Safety
hostage
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Spanish citizen Gilbert Navarro, who was kidnapped in North Africa earlier this year, is now en route to safety. Algerian state media has confirmed that a plane carrying Navarro is scheduled to land at the Boufarik air base.

The release of Navarro follows a statement from a Tuareg rebel alliance in northern Mali, indicating that the hostage has been freed. The circumstances surrounding his release remain unclear.

This development marks a significant relief for Navarro's family and friends, who have been anxiously awaiting news of his safe return since his abduction on January 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025