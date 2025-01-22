Spanish Hostage Released and Flown to Safety
Spanish hostage Gilbert Navarro, kidnapped in North Africa, is expected to land in Algeria after being released by a Tuareg rebel alliance in northern Mali.
Spanish citizen Gilbert Navarro, who was kidnapped in North Africa earlier this year, is now en route to safety. Algerian state media has confirmed that a plane carrying Navarro is scheduled to land at the Boufarik air base.
The release of Navarro follows a statement from a Tuareg rebel alliance in northern Mali, indicating that the hostage has been freed. The circumstances surrounding his release remain unclear.
This development marks a significant relief for Navarro's family and friends, who have been anxiously awaiting news of his safe return since his abduction on January 17.
