Blue Energy Motors Fuels Maharashtra's Green Transition with Electric Truck Plant

LNG-powered truck manufacturer Blue Energy Motors has announced a significant investment of Rs 3,500 crore to establish an electric truck production plant in Maharashtra. This initiative is a part of the state's push towards a greener energy landscape.

Unveiled during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Blue Energy Motors' new facility will focus on advanced electric vehicle (EV) trucks. It will incorporate cutting-edge R&D capabilities, a battery-pack line, motor manufacturing unit, and numerous charging stations. The project is expected to start in the next financial year.

According to CEO Anirudh Bhuwalka, this strategic investment will solidify Maharashtra's reputation as a leader in clean mobility solutions, fostering job creation and economic growth while promoting zero-emission electric trucks through innovative industry practices.

