Blue Energy Motors Fuels Maharashtra's Green Transition with Electric Truck Plant

Blue Energy Motors is set to invest Rs 3,500 crore to build an electric truck production facility in Maharashtra, advancing the state's green energy goals. The project, announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, aims to create over 4,000 jobs and bolster the clean mobility sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 11:50 IST
LNG-powered truck manufacturer Blue Energy Motors has announced a significant investment of Rs 3,500 crore to establish an electric truck production plant in Maharashtra. This initiative is a part of the state's push towards a greener energy landscape.

Unveiled during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Blue Energy Motors' new facility will focus on advanced electric vehicle (EV) trucks. It will incorporate cutting-edge R&D capabilities, a battery-pack line, motor manufacturing unit, and numerous charging stations. The project is expected to start in the next financial year.

According to CEO Anirudh Bhuwalka, this strategic investment will solidify Maharashtra's reputation as a leader in clean mobility solutions, fostering job creation and economic growth while promoting zero-emission electric trucks through innovative industry practices.

