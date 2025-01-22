Left Menu

Cyient DLM Stock Tumbles Amid Declining Profits

Shares of Cyient DLM, an electronic manufacturing firm, dropped over 12% due to a decline in quarterly profits. Despite a 38% revenue increase, high expenses and acquisition costs affected net profit and EBITDA. Stock hit a 52-week low on BSE and NSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 12:08 IST
Cyient DLM Stock Tumbles Amid Declining Profits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of electronic manufacturing firm Cyient DLM took a significant hit for the second consecutive day, falling more than 12 percent on Wednesday following disappointing quarterly profit results.

The company's stock plunged by 12.23 percent to Rs 523.55 on the BSE and dropped 10.75 percent to Rs 532 on the NSE.

In intra-day trading, the stock hit its 52-week low at Rs 515.50 and Rs 516 on the NSE and BSE, respectively.

Despite Cyient's revenue growing by 38 percent year-on-year to Rs 444 crore in the December quarter, profit after tax plummeted 41.7 percent YoY to Rs 10.8 crore, largely due to increased expenses.

The company cited higher employee costs and expenses following the consolidation with Altek Electronics Inc, acquired in October 2024. Operating profit, measured as EBITDA, also declined by 5.3 percent YoY to Rs 27.9 crore.

Cyient DLM's order backlog diminished by Rs 152 crore to Rs 2,143 crore at the year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025