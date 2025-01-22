Maharashtra Strikes Rs1,000 Crore Defense Deal with Tembo

In a significant boost to India's defense manufacturing ambitions, the Maharashtra government has inked an agreement with Tembo Defence Products Private Limited, a subsidiary of Tembo Global Industries Limited, at the World Economic Forum in Davos. This Rs1,000 crore investment aims to fortify the state's defense industry and is projected to create 300 jobs, underscoring Maharashtra's growing role in the sector.

The agreement signing was graced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who lauded the initiative, and Shabbir Merchant, Director of Tembo Global Industries Ltd. This collaboration is poised to bolster the nation's defense infrastructure and invigorate local economies with job creation and technological advancements.

Tembo Defence Products has also garnered an invitation to exhibit its pioneering defense technologies at the World Economic Forum in Davos, signaling a rise in international recognition of the company's prowess in the defense arena.

Sanjay J Patel, Managing Director of Tembo Global Industries Limited, remarked, "We are thrilled to collaborate with the Government of Maharashtra on this groundbreaking initiative. This Rs1,000 crore investment will not only boost our manufacturing capabilities but also generate significant employment in the region." He continued, "Our presence at the World Economic Forum highlights the global acknowledgment of Tembo Defence Products and our vital contributions to strengthening India's defense capabilities. We are dedicated to delivering innovative, top-tier solutions to meet our armed forces' needs and enhance national security."

This partnership between Tembo Global Industries and the Maharashtra Government marks a pivotal advance in India's defense sector, with a strong emphasis on innovation, employment generation, and international competitiveness.

