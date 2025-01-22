Polycab India's Profits Surge by 11.5% in Q3

Polycab India Ltd, renowned for its wires, cables, and fast-moving electric goods, announced a significant 11.5% rise in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, totaling Rs 464.35 crore.

This growth is attributed to higher sales volumes, with consolidated revenue hitting Rs 5,226.06 crore, a notable increase from Rs 4,340.47 crore in the same period last year, according to their regulatory filing.

Total expenses during this quarter were reported at Rs 4,634.5 crore, while the wires and cables segment alone contributed Rs 4,384.63 crore, and the FMEG sector added Rs 423.18 crore, showcasing robust performance in key segments.

