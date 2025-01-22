Polycab India's Profits Surge by 11.5% in Q3
Polycab India Ltd, a leading wires and cables manufacturer, recorded an 11.5% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 464.35 crore for the December quarter. This growth was driven by increased sales, reflected in the rise in consolidated revenue to Rs 5,226.06 crore compared to the previous year.
This growth is attributed to higher sales volumes, with consolidated revenue hitting Rs 5,226.06 crore, a notable increase from Rs 4,340.47 crore in the same period last year, according to their regulatory filing.
Total expenses during this quarter were reported at Rs 4,634.5 crore, while the wires and cables segment alone contributed Rs 4,384.63 crore, and the FMEG sector added Rs 423.18 crore, showcasing robust performance in key segments.
