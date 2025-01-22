Tragic Turn: Three Killed in Midnight Car Crash

In a tragic incident, three individuals lost their lives when their vehicle failed to negotiate a sharp turn and crashed into a tree near Sajakar Khera, as reported by local police on Wednesday. The accident occurred around midnight on the Churkhi-Orai Road.

A police officer stated that six people were traveling from Rajpur to attend a wedding in Orai. The victims, identified as Lakshman Singh, Vinay, and Raghav, succumbed to their injuries upon arrival at the Orai Medical College.

The remaining passengers, Rishu, Hariom, and Dhirendra, are critically injured and receiving treatment. The crash site was desolate until passersby in an unidentified vehicle reported the incident to the Churkhi police station.

