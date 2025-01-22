Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Three Killed in Midnight Car Crash

A tragic car accident near Sajakar Khera claimed three lives and injured three others. The vehicle lost control at a sharp turn, crashed into a tree, and fell into a ditch. Local police were alerted by bystanders, and the injured were rushed to Orai Medical College.

Jalaun | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:59 IST
In a tragic incident, three individuals lost their lives when their vehicle failed to negotiate a sharp turn and crashed into a tree near Sajakar Khera, as reported by local police on Wednesday. The accident occurred around midnight on the Churkhi-Orai Road.

A police officer stated that six people were traveling from Rajpur to attend a wedding in Orai. The victims, identified as Lakshman Singh, Vinay, and Raghav, succumbed to their injuries upon arrival at the Orai Medical College.

The remaining passengers, Rishu, Hariom, and Dhirendra, are critically injured and receiving treatment. The crash site was desolate until passersby in an unidentified vehicle reported the incident to the Churkhi police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

