Tragedy Strikes Again: Fatal Road Accidents Shake Karnataka

Two separate road accidents in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada and Raichur districts claimed 14 lives and left many injured on Friday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced compensation for the families of those who lost their lives.

The tragic events drew national attention, with Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extending condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

In Uttara Kannada, a truck carrying 29 fruit sellers fell into a 50-meter-deep valley, resulting in eight deaths on the spot. Meanwhile, in Raichur, a vehicle overturning led to four more fatalities, including three students.

(With inputs from agencies.)