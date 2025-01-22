Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Fatal Road Accidents Shake Karnataka

Two separate road accidents in Uttara Kannada and Raichur districts have resulted in 14 fatalities and multiple injuries. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced compensation for victims' families. The incidents involved a truck falling into a valley and a vehicle overturning, drawing condolences from leaders, including Prime Minister Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:48 IST
Two separate road accidents in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada and Raichur districts claimed 14 lives and left many injured on Friday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced compensation for the families of those who lost their lives.

The tragic events drew national attention, with Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extending condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

In Uttara Kannada, a truck carrying 29 fruit sellers fell into a 50-meter-deep valley, resulting in eight deaths on the spot. Meanwhile, in Raichur, a vehicle overturning led to four more fatalities, including three students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

