India's Job Market Surge: AI Roles and Sector Expansion Propel Hiring

India's hiring activity increased by 31% in December, spurred by growth in consumer electronics, manufacturing, and construction. AI job demand surged by 42% over two years, contributing to the dynamic job market transformation. Medical and HR roles witnessed significant annual growth across major cities.

India's Job Market Surge: AI Roles and Sector Expansion Propel Hiring
India's employment sector witnessed a substantial boost, with hiring activity climbing 31% in December, primarily driven by consumer electronics and manufacturing sectors, according to a recent report by Foundit Insights Tracker (FIT).

Fit further revealed a 12% increase in hiring over the past six months. Notably, recruitment surged 31% year-on-year last December, with consumer electronics, manufacturing, and engineering sectors at the forefront, registering a significant Year-over-Year growth rate of 60%, 57%, and 57% respectively.

A considerable leap in AI roles was also noted, enhancing by 42% over two years, culminating at 2,53,000 positions. Meanwhile, medical roles benefited from telemedicine advancements, marking a 44% annual job increase. Profound growth in various sectors underscores the dynamic adaptability of India's job market, setting a promising precedent for future trends.

