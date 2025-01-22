Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Karnataka: Two Road Accidents Claim 14 Lives

Two separate road accidents in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada and Raichur districts resulted in 14 fatalities and multiple injuries. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other leaders expressed condolences and announced compensations. The Yellapura accident involved a truck plunging into a valley, while the Raichur accident involved a vehicle carrying students.

Updated: 22-01-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:08 IST
Tragedy Strikes Karnataka: Two Road Accidents Claim 14 Lives
Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

KARNATAKA, INDIA — In a tragic series of events, fourteen individuals lost their lives while many others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents on Friday in the districts of Uttara Kannada and Raichur.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his sorrow, stating that the families would receive financial compensation. "It's heartbreaking to hear about the loss of 14 lives. The government will provide necessary compensation," he remarked in a statement.

The Yellapura incident occurred when a truck, carrying 29 fruit sellers, plunged into a 50-meter-deep valley after the driver attempted to give way to another vehicle. In Raichur, a vehicle overturned while carrying students on a pilgrimage. Prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have extended their condolences to the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

