Tragedy Strikes Karnataka: Two Road Accidents Claim 14 Lives
Two separate road accidents in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada and Raichur districts resulted in 14 fatalities and multiple injuries. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other leaders expressed condolences and announced compensations. The Yellapura accident involved a truck plunging into a valley, while the Raichur accident involved a vehicle carrying students.
- Country:
- India
KARNATAKA, INDIA — In a tragic series of events, fourteen individuals lost their lives while many others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents on Friday in the districts of Uttara Kannada and Raichur.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his sorrow, stating that the families would receive financial compensation. "It's heartbreaking to hear about the loss of 14 lives. The government will provide necessary compensation," he remarked in a statement.
The Yellapura incident occurred when a truck, carrying 29 fruit sellers, plunged into a 50-meter-deep valley after the driver attempted to give way to another vehicle. In Raichur, a vehicle overturned while carrying students on a pilgrimage. Prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have extended their condolences to the bereaved families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Coaching Institute Scandal: Students Duped in Multi-Crore Fraud
Elevating Language: 'Hands on English Writing' Workshop Empowers Students
Health Scare Hits Telangana School as 31 Students Hospitalized
Justice Over Compensation: A Family's Struggle
Prashant Kishor Accused of 'Provoking' Students: Allegations Denied, Health Deteriorates Amid Hunger Strike