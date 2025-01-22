Tragedy Strikes Karnataka: Two Road Accidents Claim 14 Lives

KARNATAKA, INDIA — In a tragic series of events, fourteen individuals lost their lives while many others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents on Friday in the districts of Uttara Kannada and Raichur.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his sorrow, stating that the families would receive financial compensation. "It's heartbreaking to hear about the loss of 14 lives. The government will provide necessary compensation," he remarked in a statement.

The Yellapura incident occurred when a truck, carrying 29 fruit sellers, plunged into a 50-meter-deep valley after the driver attempted to give way to another vehicle. In Raichur, a vehicle overturned while carrying students on a pilgrimage. Prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have extended their condolences to the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)