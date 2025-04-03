Hyderabad Students Strike to Preserve Eco Haven

In a fervent protest against the Telangana government's land development plans, the University of Hyderabad Students Union has initiated a relay hunger strike. Students aim to thwart the creation of a proposed IT park on a 400-acre plot adjacent to their campus.

This demonstration, which includes the boycott of classes, seeks to halt the purported 'bulldozing of trees' and removal of earth-moving equipment. The UoHSU has involved Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, requesting immediate intervention.

Protests coincided with legal escalations as the Telangana High Court ordered a temporary work suspension on the contentious land. Civil and environmental leaders also condemn the ecological impact, urging legal protections for the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)