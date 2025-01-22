Left Menu

IndiGo Expands Horizons: New Mumbai-Jharsuguda Direct Flights Launch

IndiGo to boost connectivity by launching new direct flights from Mumbai to Jharsuguda, enhancing trade and economic growth between the cities. This marks IndiGo's fourth direct route from Jharsuguda. The airline sees Jharsuguda as a pivotal region for development in western Odisha.

Low-cost airline IndiGo has announced plans to start new direct flights connecting Mumbai and Jharsuguda, Odisha, beginning on March 1. This move aims to bolster connectivity between state borders, thereby enhancing economic and trade prospects for both destinations.

With this introduction, IndiGo expands its operation, adding a fourth direct connection from Jharsuguda, joining its existing routes to Bengaluru, Delhi, and Kolkata. The Mumbai-Jharsuguda flight is scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 10:55 a.m., reaching its destination by 1:00 p.m. The return flight will leave Jharsuguda at 2:20 p.m. and arrive in Mumbai at 4:15 p.m.

According to Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo's head of global sales, connecting Jharsuguda with Mumbai—a major commercial hub—positions Jharsuguda as an essential gateway for regional growth and development.

