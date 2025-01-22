Tragic Road Accidents Claim 14 Lives in Karnataka
Fourteen people lost their lives and 24 were injured in separate road accidents in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada and Raichur districts. The incidents occurred on Wednesday, with a truck falling into a valley and a vehicle overturning due to a tyre burst. Compensation has been announced for the victims' families.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:04 IST
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, two tragic road accidents in the Indian state of Karnataka resulted in the deaths of 14 individuals, with 24 others suffering injuries, police reported.
The first incident involved a truck carrying fruit sellers, which plunged into a deep valley in Uttara Kannada district. The accident claimed eight lives on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries later.
In Raichur, a tyre burst caused a vehicle to overturn, killing four, including three students. Government officials have announced compensation for the victims' families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Over Compensation: A Family's Struggle
Tirupati Tragedy Sparks Outcry: Demands for Accountability and Compensation
Landmark EU Court Ruling on Data Breach Compensation
Karnataka HC Mandates Mediclaim Deduction in MV Act Compensation
Court Orders Compensation for Covid-19 Wedding Cancellation