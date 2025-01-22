Tragic Road Accidents Claim 14 Lives in Karnataka

On Wednesday, two tragic road accidents in the Indian state of Karnataka resulted in the deaths of 14 individuals, with 24 others suffering injuries, police reported.

The first incident involved a truck carrying fruit sellers, which plunged into a deep valley in Uttara Kannada district. The accident claimed eight lives on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries later.

In Raichur, a tyre burst caused a vehicle to overturn, killing four, including three students. Government officials have announced compensation for the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)