Tragic Train Accident in Jalgaon

A devastating train accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, resulted in the deaths of at least six people. Passengers from the halted Pushpak Express were struck by the passing Karnataka Express. The incident was triggered by a false fire alarm that caused the train to stop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:11 IST
A tragic train accident unfolded in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, leaving at least six people dead. The victims were passengers of the halted Pushpak Express, who were struck by the incoming Karnataka Express.

The mishap occurred near Pachora station on Wednesday evening. Central Railway officials reported that the Pushpak Express stopped after someone pulled the chain due to a perceived fire on board. This false alarm prompted some passengers to alight, leading to the tragedy.

Swapnil Nila, Central Railway's chief spokesperson, confirmed the incident, leaving the region in shock and mourning over the unexpected loss of lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

