Left Menu

DPIIT Partners with Apna to Boost Startup Hiring Power

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) teams up with Apna to help startups hire skilled employees. This alliance grants Rs 2000 in hiring credits for registered startups, currently worth Rs 140 crore, expected to rise to Rs 300 crore with increasing startup registrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:35 IST
DPIIT Partners with Apna to Boost Startup Hiring Power
Representative Image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has announced a strategic partnership with Apna, India's premier jobs and professional networking platform. Detailed in a release from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the collaboration aims to enhance the hiring potential of DPIIT-registered startups, providing new job avenues for the nation's youth.

Under this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), startups registered on the Bharat Startup Registry (Bhaskar) will receive Rs 2000 in hiring credits on Apna's platform for job postings. This initiative, currently valuing at Rs 140 crore, will potentially increase to Rs 300 crore with the growth of the startup ecosystem, reinforcing India's burgeoning entrepreneurial landscape.

The release highlights that these credits will enable startups to leverage Apna's job posting tools and AI-driven talent matching features. By supporting efficient hiring, the initiative intends to reduce time-to-market for startups, making India's entrepreneurial sector more competitive and robust against global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025