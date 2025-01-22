DPIIT Partners with Apna to Boost Startup Hiring Power

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has announced a strategic partnership with Apna, India's premier jobs and professional networking platform. Detailed in a release from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the collaboration aims to enhance the hiring potential of DPIIT-registered startups, providing new job avenues for the nation's youth.

Under this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), startups registered on the Bharat Startup Registry (Bhaskar) will receive Rs 2000 in hiring credits on Apna's platform for job postings. This initiative, currently valuing at Rs 140 crore, will potentially increase to Rs 300 crore with the growth of the startup ecosystem, reinforcing India's burgeoning entrepreneurial landscape.

The release highlights that these credits will enable startups to leverage Apna's job posting tools and AI-driven talent matching features. By supporting efficient hiring, the initiative intends to reduce time-to-market for startups, making India's entrepreneurial sector more competitive and robust against global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)