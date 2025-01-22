Left Menu

India Embraces Global Collaboration at World Economic Forum 2025

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw engaged in strategic talks in Switzerland ahead of the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos. The focus was on international collaboration and innovative technologies in India's railway sector. Key highlights included discussions with Swiss experts and industry leaders and India's largest-ever delegation to the forum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:13 IST
India Embraces Global Collaboration at World Economic Forum 2025
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visits rail coach manufacturing plant of Stadler Rail in Switzerland (Image: X/@AshwiniVaishnaw). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw engaged in a series of high-level discussions in Zurich on Wednesday, ahead of the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland. The talks emphasized India's commitment to fostering global partnerships and integrating cutting-edge technologies in its railway sector, a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of benchmarking India's efforts globally. Vaishnaw remarked on the growing international interest in Indian products made in India.

Vaishnaw's day began with a detailed presentation by Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) highlighting advancements in infrastructure diagnostics. The minister explored these innovations with Swiss experts, aiming to enhance efficiency and safety within the Indian Railways system. He later met with influential SMEs in the railway sector, including Rhomberg Sersa Ag and Selectron, to discuss potential collaborations focusing on smart railway solutions and sustainable practices.

Among the day's significant highlights was Vaishnaw's meeting with Stadler Rail Management and his visit to their advanced manufacturing facility in St. Margrethen. Stadler's expertise in producing double-decker trains aligns with India's goals to modernize its passenger rail services. Meanwhile, at Davos, the Indian Semiconductor Ecosystem presentation to IBM CEO Arvind Krishna further underscored India's progressive stance. The 2025 World Economic Forum, themed 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,' is a crucial platform with over 350 governmental leaders in attendance, including India's largest-ever delegation comprising top ministers, executives, and CEOs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025