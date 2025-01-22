India Embraces Global Collaboration at World Economic Forum 2025

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw engaged in a series of high-level discussions in Zurich on Wednesday, ahead of the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland. The talks emphasized India's commitment to fostering global partnerships and integrating cutting-edge technologies in its railway sector, a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of benchmarking India's efforts globally. Vaishnaw remarked on the growing international interest in Indian products made in India.

Vaishnaw's day began with a detailed presentation by Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) highlighting advancements in infrastructure diagnostics. The minister explored these innovations with Swiss experts, aiming to enhance efficiency and safety within the Indian Railways system. He later met with influential SMEs in the railway sector, including Rhomberg Sersa Ag and Selectron, to discuss potential collaborations focusing on smart railway solutions and sustainable practices.

Among the day's significant highlights was Vaishnaw's meeting with Stadler Rail Management and his visit to their advanced manufacturing facility in St. Margrethen. Stadler's expertise in producing double-decker trains aligns with India's goals to modernize its passenger rail services. Meanwhile, at Davos, the Indian Semiconductor Ecosystem presentation to IBM CEO Arvind Krishna further underscored India's progressive stance. The 2025 World Economic Forum, themed 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,' is a crucial platform with over 350 governmental leaders in attendance, including India's largest-ever delegation comprising top ministers, executives, and CEOs.

