Ryanair Scales Back Plans Amid Rome's Jubilee Year Challenges

Ryanair announced plans to withdraw a plane from Rome Fiumicino and limit its growth at the Italian capital's secondary airport, Ciampino. This decision is due to spiking operational costs and flight constraints, impacting the city's readiness for a surge in tourists expected during the Jubilee year.

The Irish airline, frequently at odds with Italian regulators over pricing and governance, blamed the predicted airport cost hikes for Fiumicino and Ciampino—estimated at 15% and 44% respectively by 2028—and rising local taxes. Ryanair argues that these conditions harm Italy's connectivity, tourism, and job market, especially in Rome, which requires robust air links to accommodate the anticipated influx of visitors due to the Jubilee.

The Jubilee, a Catholic Holy Year, is predicted by the Vatican to draw up to 32 million tourists to Rome in 2025, straining the city's infrastructure and transport systems including its airports. Ryanair is cutting its Fiumicino investment by 100 million euros, citing that flight restrictions at Ciampino due to noise concerns negatively impact operations. Aeroporti di Roma, operating the airports, was not available for comment.

