Wendt (India) Ltd Posts Stable Profit Despite Marginal Dip
Wendt (India) Ltd reported a Q3 profit of Rs 8.22 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter, slightly down from Rs 9.60 crore last year. The nine-month profit was Rs 26.59 crore. Total income for Q3 was Rs 55.32 crore, and an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share was announced.
- Country:
- India
Wendt (India) Ltd has announced a consolidated profit of Rs 8.22 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter, a minor decline from Rs 9.60 crore in the same period last year, according to a statement made on Wednesday.
The company, known for manufacturing abrasive and precision components, recorded profits of Rs 26.59 crore for the nine-month period ending December 31, 2024, compared to Rs 27.57 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The total consolidated income for the quarter stood at Rs 55.32 crore, slightly down from Rs 56.32 crore for the same quarter last year. Despite this, Wendt (India) Ltd's board recommended an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share at a meeting held on Wednesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Retail Revelry: Big Brands Shine During Britain's 'Golden Quarter'
Rising Stars Shine: Quarterfinals at ITF J300 Event
A new study finds about a quarter of freshwater animals are threatened with extinction, reports AP.
Emerging Tennis Talents Shine at ITF J300 Event Quarterfinals
CESC Ltd Reports Dip in Profits but Announces Dividend