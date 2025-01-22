Left Menu

Wendt (India) Ltd Posts Stable Profit Despite Marginal Dip

Wendt (India) Ltd reported a Q3 profit of Rs 8.22 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter, slightly down from Rs 9.60 crore last year. The nine-month profit was Rs 26.59 crore. Total income for Q3 was Rs 55.32 crore, and an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share was announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:12 IST
Wendt (India) Ltd Posts Stable Profit Despite Marginal Dip
  • Country:
  • India

Wendt (India) Ltd has announced a consolidated profit of Rs 8.22 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter, a minor decline from Rs 9.60 crore in the same period last year, according to a statement made on Wednesday.

The company, known for manufacturing abrasive and precision components, recorded profits of Rs 26.59 crore for the nine-month period ending December 31, 2024, compared to Rs 27.57 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The total consolidated income for the quarter stood at Rs 55.32 crore, slightly down from Rs 56.32 crore for the same quarter last year. Despite this, Wendt (India) Ltd's board recommended an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share at a meeting held on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025