Wendt (India) Ltd Posts Stable Profit Despite Marginal Dip

Wendt (India) Ltd has announced a consolidated profit of Rs 8.22 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter, a minor decline from Rs 9.60 crore in the same period last year, according to a statement made on Wednesday.

The company, known for manufacturing abrasive and precision components, recorded profits of Rs 26.59 crore for the nine-month period ending December 31, 2024, compared to Rs 27.57 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The total consolidated income for the quarter stood at Rs 55.32 crore, slightly down from Rs 56.32 crore for the same quarter last year. Despite this, Wendt (India) Ltd's board recommended an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share at a meeting held on Wednesday.

