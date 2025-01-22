Metro Railway Kolkata Increases Services on Green Line-2

Metro Railway Kolkata is set to enhance its service offerings on Green Line-2, specifically between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stations, as of January 23. This move will see weekday services grow from 114 to 130, benefiting daily commuters.

According to announcements from Metro Railway Kolkata, the updated schedule includes trains running from 7 am to 9:45 pm. During peak commuting hours, services will operate every 12 minutes, while during non-peak hours, trains will run at a 15-minute interval.

The modifications come as part of ongoing schedule adjustments since November 2024 due to construction work on the East-West Metro Corridor. Additionally, 62 services will be available on Sundays, increasing from the previous 46.

(With inputs from agencies.)