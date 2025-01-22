Left Menu

Metro Railway Kolkata Increases Services on Green Line-2

Metro Railway Kolkata announced an increase in services on the Green Line-2 between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade starting January 23. Weekday services will see a rise from 114 to 130, improving commuter convenience, with altered schedules for both peak and non-peak hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:17 IST
Metro Railway Kolkata Increases Services on Green Line-2
  • Country:
  • India

Metro Railway Kolkata is set to enhance its service offerings on Green Line-2, specifically between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stations, as of January 23. This move will see weekday services grow from 114 to 130, benefiting daily commuters.

According to announcements from Metro Railway Kolkata, the updated schedule includes trains running from 7 am to 9:45 pm. During peak commuting hours, services will operate every 12 minutes, while during non-peak hours, trains will run at a 15-minute interval.

The modifications come as part of ongoing schedule adjustments since November 2024 due to construction work on the East-West Metro Corridor. Additionally, 62 services will be available on Sundays, increasing from the previous 46.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025