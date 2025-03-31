Left Menu

Swift Recovery: Cuttack Rail Services Resume After Derailment

Train services in Odisha resumed after the derailment of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express, with partial services reinstated by Monday morning. The East Coast Railway diverted numerous trains, minimized disruption, and launched an inquiry. Public contributions towards the investigation are welcomed by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-03-2025 12:28 IST
Swift Recovery: Cuttack Rail Services Resume After Derailment
Train services in Odisha were restored Monday morning after the derailment of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express disrupted operations. The incident, occurring between Kendrapara Road and Nergundi stations, saw prompt recovery efforts from the East Coast Railway (ECoR), allowing the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express to pass through by 10:25 am.

ECoR teams worked through the night under challenging conditions, clearing the tracks by 7:15 am, with overhead equipment restored shortly after. Trains resumed at reduced speeds around 9:30 am, with plans to increase limits as stability returns. A young man was killed, and three others injured, prompting compensation efforts from railway authorities.

In response to the derailment, ECoR rerouted 38 down-line and 17 up-line trains. A formal inquiry by the Commissioner of Railway Safety is underway, with public input welcomed. Members of the public can provide evidence on the incident, potentially shaping the outcomes of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

