Assam CM Invites Japanese Investments: A Vision for Growth

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged with over 160 Japanese business executives in Tokyo, extending an invitation to invest in the state. Emphasizing Assam's strategic importance, Sarma highlighted its thriving economy and investment-friendly environment.

On his Japan visit, part of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, Sarma underscored the state's economic progress, with a GDP increase from USD 29 billion in 2013-14 to USD 68.7 billion in 2023-24, buoyed by a 12.4% annual growth. He attributed this to attractive policies and a USD 3.2 billion incentive scheme.

Meetings with Japanese trade officials focused on collaboration in trade and industry, with Sarma pushing for stronger ties in sectors like renewable energy and technology. The CM also proposed creating a business park for Japanese firms and enhancing work opportunities for Assam's youth in Japan.

