Assam CM Invites Japanese Investments: A Vision for Growth

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with over 160 Japanese business leaders in Tokyo to promote investment in Assam. Highlighting Assam's economic growth and business-friendly policies, Sarma emphasized the state's burgeoning infrastructure and strong ties with Japan, inviting partnerships in various sectors including renewable energy and semiconductors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:00 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged with over 160 Japanese business executives in Tokyo, extending an invitation to invest in the state. Emphasizing Assam's strategic importance, Sarma highlighted its thriving economy and investment-friendly environment.

On his Japan visit, part of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, Sarma underscored the state's economic progress, with a GDP increase from USD 29 billion in 2013-14 to USD 68.7 billion in 2023-24, buoyed by a 12.4% annual growth. He attributed this to attractive policies and a USD 3.2 billion incentive scheme.

Meetings with Japanese trade officials focused on collaboration in trade and industry, with Sarma pushing for stronger ties in sectors like renewable energy and technology. The CM also proposed creating a business park for Japanese firms and enhancing work opportunities for Assam's youth in Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

