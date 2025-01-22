Maharashtra Secures Massive MoUs at WEF 2025
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Maharashtra, led by CM Devendra Fadnavis, signed 54 MoUs worth Rs 15.70 lakh crore, aiming to create 16 lakh jobs. Reliance Group's Rs 305,000 crore investment highlights the agreements. Amazon's Rs 71,795 crore deal is the second largest, boosting Maharashtra's economic aspirations.
The Maharashtra government under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced the signing of 54 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth an impressive Rs 15.70 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum in Davos. This series of substantial investments is projected to generate approximately 16 lakh jobs in the state.
Of these agreements, the largest is with the Reliance Group, which has committed to investing Rs 305,000 crore in various sectors, including petrochemicals and renewable energy. This single agreement is anticipated to produce around 3 lakh jobs, marking a significant boost to Maharashtra's economic landscape.
Amazon follows with a significant investment of Rs 71,795 crore, expected to create 83,100 jobs, primarily through data centers in Mumbai. The state's Industries Department, MMRDA, and CIDCO have also seen substantial contracts, supporting balanced development across Maharashtra. The developments were made public during a dynamic WEF meeting, illustrating Maharashtra's drive toward becoming a USD 1 trillion economy under Fadnavis' vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
