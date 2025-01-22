Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Train Incident Claims Lives in Jalgaon

A tragic train accident in Jalgaon district leads to multiple casualties. The Maharashtra government announced financial aid to families of the deceased and ensured medical care for the injured. Officials are investigating the cause, amid reports of passengers reacting to fire rumors, causing the fatal incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, where at least 12 passengers lost their lives after being hit by the Karnataka Express. This occurred when passengers disembarked from the Lucknow-CSMT Pushpak Express amidst rumors of a fire, officials said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and assured that the medical expenses for the injured would be covered by the government. Emergency measures have been deployed, including ambulances and hospital readiness for the victims.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other officials are on high alert, prioritizing the treatment of the injured and investigating the incident. Authorities underscore the need for enhanced preventive measures to avert such catastrophes in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

