Left Menu

Karnataka's Global Investment Drive: A Collaborative Vision

Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil met Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy to discuss the Global Investors Meet. Patil highlighted initiatives to attract overseas investments. Kumaraswamy reaffirmed the Centre's support, emphasizing collaborative efforts in economic growth. Patil also concluded roadshows to position Karnataka as a global investment hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:01 IST
Karnataka's Global Investment Drive: A Collaborative Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Industries Minister, M B Patil, recently met with Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy in New Delhi to garner support for the state's Global Investors Meet.

During discussions, Patil emphasized Karnataka's proactive measures to entice global investments and boost industrial growth, according to a statement from the Ministry of Large and Medium Industries.

Kumaraswamy pledged the central government's backing for Karnataka's efforts to fortify its industrial infrastructure, underscoring the significance of collaboration in enhancing India's economic narrative. He extended his well wishes for the success of the Global Investors Meet in bringing transformative opportunities to Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025