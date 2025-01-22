Karnataka's Global Investment Drive: A Collaborative Vision
Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil met Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy to discuss the Global Investors Meet. Patil highlighted initiatives to attract overseas investments. Kumaraswamy reaffirmed the Centre's support, emphasizing collaborative efforts in economic growth. Patil also concluded roadshows to position Karnataka as a global investment hub.
Karnataka's Industries Minister, M B Patil, recently met with Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy in New Delhi to garner support for the state's Global Investors Meet.
During discussions, Patil emphasized Karnataka's proactive measures to entice global investments and boost industrial growth, according to a statement from the Ministry of Large and Medium Industries.
Kumaraswamy pledged the central government's backing for Karnataka's efforts to fortify its industrial infrastructure, underscoring the significance of collaboration in enhancing India's economic narrative. He extended his well wishes for the success of the Global Investors Meet in bringing transformative opportunities to Karnataka.
