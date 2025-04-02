Boosting Britain's Defence: Ethical Investment and Venture Capital Collaboration

The British government engaged with European venture capital firms to encourage greater private investment in the UK's defence industry, promoting these actions as 'ethical investments' in European security. This initiative follows Prime Minister Keir Starmer's pledge to raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, marking the largest budget increase since the Cold War.

Amid rising geopolitical tensions and calls from former US President Trump for Europe to enhance its security measures, the defence ministry emphasized that investment in defence and advanced technology is key to deterring adversaries. Defence Minister John Healey applauded the growing recognition among private investors of these opportunities as ethical investments.

This pioneering meeting in the UK saw venture capitalists come together, poised to inject billions into British tech and defence firms. Chancellor Rachel Reeves articulated her vision for the UK to become a 'defence industrial superpower,' channeling an additional 2.2 billion pounds into the sector to underpin this ambition.

(With inputs from agencies.)