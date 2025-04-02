Left Menu

Boosting Britain's Defence: Ethical Investment and Venture Capital Collaboration

The UK government aims to enhance private investment in its defence sector, advocating such financial commitments as ethical investments in European security. Key officials, including Defence Minister John Healey, highlight the role of venture capital in unlocking significant funds to bolster technology and defence capabilities across Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:59 IST
Boosting Britain's Defence: Ethical Investment and Venture Capital Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government engaged with European venture capital firms to encourage greater private investment in the UK's defence industry, promoting these actions as 'ethical investments' in European security. This initiative follows Prime Minister Keir Starmer's pledge to raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, marking the largest budget increase since the Cold War.

Amid rising geopolitical tensions and calls from former US President Trump for Europe to enhance its security measures, the defence ministry emphasized that investment in defence and advanced technology is key to deterring adversaries. Defence Minister John Healey applauded the growing recognition among private investors of these opportunities as ethical investments.

This pioneering meeting in the UK saw venture capitalists come together, poised to inject billions into British tech and defence firms. Chancellor Rachel Reeves articulated her vision for the UK to become a 'defence industrial superpower,' channeling an additional 2.2 billion pounds into the sector to underpin this ambition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025