India's Global Brand Fortifies at Davos: CM Naidu Hails Economic Prowess
At the World Economic Forum 2025, Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu commended India's global image under PM Modi, highlighting increased investments both domestically and globally. He noted the country's transition from seeking foreign investments to Indians investing internationally, underscoring India's rising economic potential and entrepreneurial spirit.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has lauded India's burgeoning global reputation and economic might, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Naidu articulated how India's global brand has been greatly strengthened, earning international trust and admiration.
Naidu emphasized that India is now a significant and respected player in the global economy, attracting substantial foreign investment. He highlighted a shift in dynamics—where once India sought international investments, Indian entrepreneurs are now investing globally, marking a progressive development.
The Chief Minister underscored that India's evolving investment landscape is testament to its unyielding economic potential. He noted the collective effort by Indian leaders across party lines at Davos to promote the country's growth story to the global audience, putting competitive interests aside.
