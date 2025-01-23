Left Menu

India's Global Brand Fortifies at Davos: CM Naidu Hails Economic Prowess

At the World Economic Forum 2025, Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu commended India's global image under PM Modi, highlighting increased investments both domestically and globally. He noted the country's transition from seeking foreign investments to Indians investing internationally, underscoring India's rising economic potential and entrepreneurial spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:52 IST
India's Global Brand Fortifies at Davos: CM Naidu Hails Economic Prowess
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has lauded India's burgeoning global reputation and economic might, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Naidu articulated how India's global brand has been greatly strengthened, earning international trust and admiration.

Naidu emphasized that India is now a significant and respected player in the global economy, attracting substantial foreign investment. He highlighted a shift in dynamics—where once India sought international investments, Indian entrepreneurs are now investing globally, marking a progressive development.

The Chief Minister underscored that India's evolving investment landscape is testament to its unyielding economic potential. He noted the collective effort by Indian leaders across party lines at Davos to promote the country's growth story to the global audience, putting competitive interests aside.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025