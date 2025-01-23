Left Menu

China's Big Move: Stock Market Rescue

China injects billions into its stock market as European and global markets react. Beijing aims to reverse declining stocks, but European and U.S. markets face challenges, despite Asian gains. Investors also eye rate decisions from Norges Bank and economic updates from the U.S. and Japan.

Updated: 23-01-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 11:00 IST
In a strategic move to bolster its faltering stock market, China has announced plans to channel substantial funds from state-owned insurers into the market. The China Securities Regulatory Commission revealed that at least 100 billion yuan will be invested in the first half of the year.

This announcement momentarily lifted China's CSI300 blue-chip index, the Shanghai Composite Index, and the Hang Seng Index, reflecting cautious optimism. However, broader reactions in European and U.S. markets indicate potential challenges ahead.

Globally, investors are also watching economic decisions with a keen eye, as the Norges Bank's rate decision and economic signals from the U.S. and Japan loom large over market sentiments.

