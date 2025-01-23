Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Plans $600 Billion Investment in US

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced a $600 billion investment plan in the United States over the next four years. This revelation followed a phone call with President Donald Trump, emphasizing a desire to expand US-Saudi trade, diverging from past reliance on oil exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-01-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 11:47 IST
Saudi Arabia's crown prince announced the kingdom's intention to invest $600 billion in the U.S. over the next four years. This comes after President Trump suggested revisiting Saudi Arabia as his first foreign visit.

The declaration by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was reported by the Saudi Press Agency following a conversation with Trump. The investment aims to strengthen U.S.-Saudi trade beyond traditional oil exports.

Unspecified investment areas were noted. Despite the lack of details from the White House, the move highlights broader economic ties. The crown prince had talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Trump's past Saudi visit initiated regional geopolitical impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

