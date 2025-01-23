Saudi Arabia Plans $600 Billion Investment in US

Saudi Arabia's crown prince announced the kingdom's intention to invest $600 billion in the U.S. over the next four years. This comes after President Trump suggested revisiting Saudi Arabia as his first foreign visit.

The declaration by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was reported by the Saudi Press Agency following a conversation with Trump. The investment aims to strengthen U.S.-Saudi trade beyond traditional oil exports.

Unspecified investment areas were noted. Despite the lack of details from the White House, the move highlights broader economic ties. The crown prince had talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Trump's past Saudi visit initiated regional geopolitical impacts.

