FIEO and Credlix Join Forces to Empower Indian Exporters

In a strategic move to bolster India's export growth, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Credlix, a leader in supply chain financing solutions. The partnership aims to reinforce the global presence of Indian exporters by providing essential financial and logistical support.

Combining FIEO's expansive network with Credlix's financial prowess, the collaboration seeks to resolve critical obstacles faced by exporters. Initiatives such as workshops, advisory services, and technological backing will be introduced to help businesses enhance operations effectively. Credlix CEO Rahul Garg emphasized their commitment to empowering exporters, stating that their joint efforts would simplify export processes and build robust international market presence.

The partnership includes advanced solutions from Credlix, including warehousing and supply chain management. FIEO will promote the initiative and assist exporters in navigating the complexities of international markets. FIEO's Director General, Dr. Ajay Sahai, described the partnership as a milestone in supporting India's self-reliance by assisting SMEs in overcoming barriers to boost trade efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)