RIA Advisory Celebrates Third Consecutive 'Great Place to Work' Certification

RIA Advisory, based in Pune, Maharashtra, is celebrating its third consecutive year of receiving the coveted Great Place to Work® Certification, underscoring its commitment to creating an outstanding employee experience. This achievement highlights the company's exceptional people practices and vibrant workplace culture.

The Great Place to Work® certification is a benchmark for excellence in workplace culture, evaluating organizations on key dimensions such as trust, fairness, and pride as assessed through the Trust Index(c) and Culture Audit(c) attributes. Saket Pabby, Founder and CEO of RIA Advisory, expressed his delight in receiving the honor, emphasizing the company's commitment to fostering innovation and diversity among its talented team.

RIA Advisory's success is reflected in the positive feedback from employees across various metrics, including credibility, respect, and fairness. Sameer Khetarpal, Managing Partner, credited the dynamic and skilled workforce for maintaining a culture of respect and innovation. Established in 2016, RIA Advisory specializes in Revenue Management and Billing solutions, with a global presence and a commitment to excellence in strategic partnerships and workplace culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)