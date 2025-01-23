Left Menu

Infosys Expands Hyderabad Campus: 17,000 New Jobs on Horizon

Infosys Limited is set to expand its IT campus in Hyderabad, creating 17,000 new jobs. The Rs750 crore investment will enhance the Pocharam facility, reinforcing Telangana's reputation as an IT hub. This move reflects a strategic partnership aimed at innovation and community empowerment, driving regional economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 14:12 IST
Infosys Expands Hyderabad Campus: 17,000 New Jobs on Horizon
Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka and Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu (Photo source: Telangana CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Infosys Limited has unveiled an ambitious plan to expand its IT campus at Pocharam in Hyderabad, a move that promises to create 17,000 additional jobs. The announcement took center stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos, following a significant meeting between Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka and Telangana's IT Minister D Sridhar Babu.

The expansion project will see an initial investment of Rs750 crore channeled into the already massive Pocharam campus, which currently employs over 35,000 people. The first phase, scheduled over the next two to three years, includes the construction of new IT buildings specifically designed to house 10,000 employees.

Sanghrajka expressed that their partnership with Telangana's government symbolizes a shared commitment to innovation and community empowerment in India's IT sector. Minister D Sridhar Babu echoed this sentiment, noting the state's proactive stance in fostering industrial partnerships and talent development.

By expanding the Infosys campus, Telangana is expected to cement its status as a premier technology and innovation hub. This strategic collaboration not only highlights Infosys' role in transforming Hyderabad into a global IT powerhouse but also reinforces Telangana's appeal as a go-to destination for industry leaders.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry session, Minister Babu emphasized the state's dedication to skill development. He detailed ongoing initiatives to establish a Skills' University focused on training and reskilling workers, a project driven by industry needs with government facilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025