Infosys Expands Hyderabad Campus: 17,000 New Jobs on Horizon

Infosys Limited has unveiled an ambitious plan to expand its IT campus at Pocharam in Hyderabad, a move that promises to create 17,000 additional jobs. The announcement took center stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos, following a significant meeting between Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka and Telangana's IT Minister D Sridhar Babu.

The expansion project will see an initial investment of Rs750 crore channeled into the already massive Pocharam campus, which currently employs over 35,000 people. The first phase, scheduled over the next two to three years, includes the construction of new IT buildings specifically designed to house 10,000 employees.

Sanghrajka expressed that their partnership with Telangana's government symbolizes a shared commitment to innovation and community empowerment in India's IT sector. Minister D Sridhar Babu echoed this sentiment, noting the state's proactive stance in fostering industrial partnerships and talent development.

By expanding the Infosys campus, Telangana is expected to cement its status as a premier technology and innovation hub. This strategic collaboration not only highlights Infosys' role in transforming Hyderabad into a global IT powerhouse but also reinforces Telangana's appeal as a go-to destination for industry leaders.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry session, Minister Babu emphasized the state's dedication to skill development. He detailed ongoing initiatives to establish a Skills' University focused on training and reskilling workers, a project driven by industry needs with government facilitation.

