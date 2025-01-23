Raghuram Rajan's Insights on Currency Crises and Economic Growth

Raghuram Rajan, the former governor of India's Reserve Bank, attributes the declining value of the Indian rupee primarily to a strengthening US dollar, advising against any hasty intervention by the RBI that could potentially damage Indian exports. His recommendation to policymakers includes a focus on job creation and boosting household consumption to counter the economic impact.

Discussing the implications of US President Donald Trump's second term, Rajan expresses uncertainty for both the global and Indian economies, noting ongoing policy actions on immigration, trade, and tariffs. He explains that a strengthening dollar is partly a result of fear-driven tariffs aimed at reducing US imports and narrowing deficits.

Rajan points out that the United States, due to economic growth and investment opportunities, becomes more attractive, drawing capital inflows that bolster the stock market and the dollar. He emphasizes the need for India to stimulate private investment and consumption to create sustainable growth, underscoring household demand as pivotal to fueling this cycle.

