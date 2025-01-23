Left Menu

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Makes Splash with Stunning Stock Debut

Stallion India Fluorochemicals' shares surged 40% on debut, closing at Rs 126 on BSE, following a highly subscribed IPO. The Rs 199.45 crore offering included fresh and offer-for-sale shares. Funds raised will support working capital, new facilities, and corporate needs. The firm supplies refrigerants and industrial gases to multiple sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:41 IST
Stallion India Fluorochemicals Makes Splash with Stunning Stock Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking debut, shares of Stallion India Fluorochemicals soared 40% above their issue price in Thursday's trading, closing at Rs 126 on the BSE. The stock began its journey at Rs 120 on both the BSE and NSE, marking a sharp 33.33% increase from the issue price.

The company's initial public offering (IPO) was met with a massive response, recording a 188.38 times subscription. This Rs 199.45 crore offering consisted of fresh issues and an offer-for-sale component by promoter Shazad Sheriar Rustomji. Stallion India Fluorochemicals plans to use the proceeds for working capital needs, capital expenditure in new facilities, and general corporate purposes.

The firm, known for its wide range of refrigerants and industrial gases, serves industries such as air-conditioning, pharmaceuticals, and automotive manufacturing. With a current market valuation nearing Rs 1,000 crore, Stallion India Fluorochemicals is positioned as a critical player in its sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025