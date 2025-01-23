Left Menu

United Spirits Faces Profit Dip Amid Higher Costs

United Spirits Ltd reported a 4.3% decline in net profit for the December quarter due to increased expenses and severance costs. Despite facing financial challenges, the company saw a revenue rise to Rs 7,732 crore. CEO Hina Nagarajan remains optimistic about future prospects amidst a growing demand environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:20 IST
United Spirits Faces Profit Dip Amid Higher Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

United Spirits Ltd on Thursday announced a 4.3 percent drop in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, primarily due to heightened expenses and severance costs from a closed unit. The profit stood at Rs 335 crore, down from Rs 350 crore in the same quarter the previous fiscal year, as detailed in a regulatory filing.

The company's consolidated revenue for the reviewed quarter increased to Rs 7,732 crore, surging from Rs 6,962 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses for this quarter were Rs 7,256 crore, compared to Rs 6,555 crore a year earlier, highlighting the financial challenges faced by United Spirits Ltd.

Amid a moderately improving, yet cautious demand environment, CEO and Managing Director Hina Nagarajan emphasized the company's achievements during the festive season. Moving forward, Nagarajan remains optimistic about India's long-term consumer potential despite immediate short-term caution. The company also accounted for Rs 65 crore in exceptional items related to severance costs of a closed unit as of December 31, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025