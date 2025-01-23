Indus Towers Reports Record Profit Boost, Thanks to Customer Collections

Indus Towers announced a more than twofold increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 4,003 crore in the third quarter of 2024-25. This significant rise is attributed to robust tower and colocation additions, along with the collection of overdue payments from a major customer.

During the December quarter, the company benefited from a Rs 3,024 crore write-back in provisions for doubtful receivables, propelled by successful overdue collections. The management expects ongoing network expansions by major customers to further drive growth.

In a related development, British telecom company Vodafone sold its entire 3% stake in Indus Towers for Rs 2,800 crore, using part of the proceeds to clear outstanding dues, marking the end of its obligations under security arrangements with Indus.

