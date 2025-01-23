Left Menu

Indus Towers Reports Record Profit Boost, Thanks to Customer Collections

Indus Towers recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,003 crore in Q3 2024-25, more than doubling from the previous year due to strong tower additions and overdue collections from major customers. The company's financial metrics, including return on capital, showed significant improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:39 IST
Indus Towers announced a more than twofold increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 4,003 crore in the third quarter of 2024-25. This significant rise is attributed to robust tower and colocation additions, along with the collection of overdue payments from a major customer.

During the December quarter, the company benefited from a Rs 3,024 crore write-back in provisions for doubtful receivables, propelled by successful overdue collections. The management expects ongoing network expansions by major customers to further drive growth.

In a related development, British telecom company Vodafone sold its entire 3% stake in Indus Towers for Rs 2,800 crore, using part of the proceeds to clear outstanding dues, marking the end of its obligations under security arrangements with Indus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

