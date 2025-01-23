Left Menu

Panic on the Tracks: Rumor Leads to Train Tragedy in Jalgaon

A false fire rumor led to a tragic accident in Jalgaon, killing 12 people. Passengers of the Pushpak Express were run over by the Karnataka Express after they alighted due to panic. Identifications are ongoing, and investigations have been launched to ascertain the cause of panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A panic-induced tragedy struck in Jalgaon, where a false alarm led passengers to disembark a moving train, resulting in 12 fatalities. The authorities have now confirmed the revised death toll, dispelling earlier discrepancies in the reported numbers.

Following a chaotic chain-pulling incident, passengers from the Pushpak Express fell prey to the oncoming Karnataka Express. Among the deceased, seven were from Nepal, with identities now formally known except for one. Distressed families confronted the harrowing task of identifying victims from mutilated remains.

The root of the panic traces back to a mere rumor of fire spread by a tea seller, igniting unnecessary chaos. Several injured passengers remain hospitalized while a team of railway officials investigates the deadly incident, promising a thorough report soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

