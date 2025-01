Trade Tensions: Trudeau's Warning Over Trump Tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cautioned that American consumers could see increased prices if President Donald Trump follows through with his proposed tariffs on Canadian products.

During a press briefing in Ottawa, Trudeau emphasized that targeting Canada, America's second-largest trading partner after Mexico, could disrupt markets for automobiles, lumber, and oil, directly impacting consumers.

Trudeau stressed Canada's readiness to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods like orange juice and steel, while reaffirming Canada's strategic importance as a supplier of critical minerals to the United States.

