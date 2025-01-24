Left Menu

India's Global Ascendancy: Startups Shine at WEF 2025

At the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos, India's innovation and entrepreneurial spirit took center stage. With over 100 Unicorns, Indian startups showcased their potential alongside key states, highlighting investment opportunities. The event underscored India's growing influence in sectors like tech, healthcare, and green energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 10:19 IST
India's Global Ascendancy: Startups Shine at WEF 2025
Archana Jahagirdar, Managing Partner Rukam Capital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

During the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2025, Archana Jahagirdar, Managing Partner at Rukam Capital, emphasized India's entrepreneurial surge and its increasing global footprint. "We have more than 100 Unicorns," she stated about the presence of Indian startups in Davos, capturing the essence of a transforming India driven by innovation and ambition.

The India Pavilion was abuzz, with eight states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and several South Indian regions, presenting their investment allure to high-powered international executives. This vibrant display marked India as a key destination for business, with a delegation featuring five Union ministers and three state chief ministers showcasing a unified political approach.

In a gathering of nearly 100 CEOs and various leaders, the event reflected on India's economic vitality and innovation. Sessions at the India Pavilion highlighted the industrial and technological strengths of participating states, aiming to attract foreign investments in sectors critical to future development, such as green energy and manufacturing.

Running from January 20 to 24, the meeting offered Indian leaders a prime opportunity to engage with global business influencers. The thematic focus on India's capability to address global challenges, including clean energy and digital transformation, reinforced its growing role on the world stage. Jahagirdar's comments highlight a burgeoning confidence within India's startup scene, supported by sound policy and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025