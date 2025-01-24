India's Global Ascendancy: Startups Shine at WEF 2025

During the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2025, Archana Jahagirdar, Managing Partner at Rukam Capital, emphasized India's entrepreneurial surge and its increasing global footprint. "We have more than 100 Unicorns," she stated about the presence of Indian startups in Davos, capturing the essence of a transforming India driven by innovation and ambition.

The India Pavilion was abuzz, with eight states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and several South Indian regions, presenting their investment allure to high-powered international executives. This vibrant display marked India as a key destination for business, with a delegation featuring five Union ministers and three state chief ministers showcasing a unified political approach.

In a gathering of nearly 100 CEOs and various leaders, the event reflected on India's economic vitality and innovation. Sessions at the India Pavilion highlighted the industrial and technological strengths of participating states, aiming to attract foreign investments in sectors critical to future development, such as green energy and manufacturing.

Running from January 20 to 24, the meeting offered Indian leaders a prime opportunity to engage with global business influencers. The thematic focus on India's capability to address global challenges, including clean energy and digital transformation, reinforced its growing role on the world stage. Jahagirdar's comments highlight a burgeoning confidence within India's startup scene, supported by sound policy and investment.

