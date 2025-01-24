Bank of Japan's Bold Move: Interest Rate Hikes Amid Inflation Challenge

The Bank of Japan has raised its interest rates to levels unseen since the 2008 global financial crisis, indicating its confidence in sustaining a 2% inflation target backed by rising wages. The hike, marking the first since last July, follows the recent inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which has put global policymakers on alert for potential economic implications stemming from increased U.S. tariffs.

The decision, made during a two-day meeting with an 8-1 board vote, elevates the short-term policy rate from 0.25% to 0.5%, a level not witnessed in Japan for 17 years. This move underscores the central bank's commitment to gradually lifting rates to around 1%, considered a balanced point for Japan's economic temperature. The BOJ's actions are part of a broader effort to overcome decades of deflation and economic stagnation.

The central bank is preparing for further interest rate hikes if its economic and price forecasts are realized, although it has removed earlier concerns over foreign economic and market risks. With inflation projections revised upwards and wage negotiations suggesting steady increases, the focus remains on underpinning the economy without overheating or cooling it excessively. Observers now await comments from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda for insights into future policy directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)