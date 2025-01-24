Left Menu

Bank of Japan's Bold Move: Interest Rate Hikes Amid Inflation Challenge

The Bank of Japan raised interest rates to their highest since 2008, reflecting confidence in stable inflation amid wage increases. This marks its first hike since July last year as the country steps away from prolonged deflation and stagnant growth. The decision aligns with revised inflation forecasts, anticipating further rate adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:02 IST
Bank of Japan's Bold Move: Interest Rate Hikes Amid Inflation Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of Japan has raised its interest rates to levels unseen since the 2008 global financial crisis, indicating its confidence in sustaining a 2% inflation target backed by rising wages. The hike, marking the first since last July, follows the recent inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which has put global policymakers on alert for potential economic implications stemming from increased U.S. tariffs.

The decision, made during a two-day meeting with an 8-1 board vote, elevates the short-term policy rate from 0.25% to 0.5%, a level not witnessed in Japan for 17 years. This move underscores the central bank's commitment to gradually lifting rates to around 1%, considered a balanced point for Japan's economic temperature. The BOJ's actions are part of a broader effort to overcome decades of deflation and economic stagnation.

The central bank is preparing for further interest rate hikes if its economic and price forecasts are realized, although it has removed earlier concerns over foreign economic and market risks. With inflation projections revised upwards and wage negotiations suggesting steady increases, the focus remains on underpinning the economy without overheating or cooling it excessively. Observers now await comments from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda for insights into future policy directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025