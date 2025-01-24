Hyundai and TSL Foundation Revolutionize Road Safety Education with Unique Initiatives in Gurgaon

New Delhi [India], January 24: Hyundai Motors India and the TSL Foundation have embarked on an ambitious road safety initiative aimed at transforming awareness and behavior in Gurgaon. Central to the initiative is a Mobile Road Safety Simulation Machine that travels to schools, allowing students to experience road safety simulations firsthand.

The program's innovative approach includes an engaging street theater campaign featuring the mythical Lord Yamraj, designed to grab attention and drive home the importance of safe road practices. Beyond these creative activations, the initiative also conducts Nukkad Nataks and awareness workshops in schools to educate both children and the community.

Sahil Arora, CEO of TSL Group, emphasized the initiative's goal of inspiring responsible road habits among the next generation. Expected to reach 15,000 students and 50,000 community members by 2025, the program showcases a blend of technology, education, and creative engagement that could redefine road safety awareness across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)